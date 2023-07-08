Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.