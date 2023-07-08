Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Down 7.4%

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Free Report) was down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 241,148,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 114,749,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Vast Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £10.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Vast Resources

(Free Report)

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.