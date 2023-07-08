Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VRLAF opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile

Verallia Société Anonyme produces and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food industry worldwide. It provides bottles and jars for still and sparkling wines, spirits, food products, beers, soft drinks, and mineral water. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

