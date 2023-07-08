Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $14.21 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $14.21 or 0.00047047 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $30.55 million and $3,474.23 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

