Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VTNR. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.82.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $14.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $552,669.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 938,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 639,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

