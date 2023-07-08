Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Articles

