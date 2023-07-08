Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.22 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00010619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $90.45 million and $1.72 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014081 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.71 or 1.00025669 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

