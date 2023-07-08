Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $41,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

