Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,591,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,257. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.03.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

