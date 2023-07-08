Wanchain Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $38.98 million and $1.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,785,738 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

