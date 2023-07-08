Wanchain Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $38.98 million and $1.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045014 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030303 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013217 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004539 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003155 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.
Wanchain Coin Profile
WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,785,738 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”
Buying and Selling Wanchain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
