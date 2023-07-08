WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0472

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $157.01 million and approximately $832,429.22 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,011,000,657 coins and its circulating supply is 3,324,978,318 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,010,642,104.443706 with 3,324,619,769.566836 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04786637 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,060,846.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

