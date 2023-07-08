WAX (WAXP) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $158.37 million and $828,839.13 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,010,911,143 coins and its circulating supply is 3,324,888,805 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,010,642,104.443706 with 3,324,619,769.566836 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04786637 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,060,846.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

