WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0169 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and $234,511.10 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.09 or 0.00323601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003277 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

