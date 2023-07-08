Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.