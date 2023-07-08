Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini Sells 4,941 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Workday Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.73. 1,526,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of -212.96, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $230.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.66.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Workday
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.