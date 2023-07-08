Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini Sells 4,941 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.73. 1,526,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of -212.96, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $230.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.66.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

