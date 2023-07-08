Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.63.

NYSE:YELP opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. Yelp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,522.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,522.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,165 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,919,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,841 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

