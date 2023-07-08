ZClassic Market Capitalization Tops $648,497.04 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $648,497.04 and approximately $47.94 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00097497 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00027483 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.