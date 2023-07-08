ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
