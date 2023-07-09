1,578 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.03. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

