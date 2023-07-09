1,618,162 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,618,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,702,000. Copart accounts for 1.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.34% of Copart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 933,100 shares of company stock worth $82,877,409. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Copart stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

