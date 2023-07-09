173,483 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

