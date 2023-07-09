2,890 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UPS opened at $179.76 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

