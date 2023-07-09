48,366 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,366 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 0.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $206.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.45. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

