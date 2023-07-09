AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.57-10.97 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.05.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AbbVie by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,968,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

