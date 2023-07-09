ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.54 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $687.87 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,284.97 or 1.00037277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002762 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $485.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

