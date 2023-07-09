Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,513 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.82. The stock has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.