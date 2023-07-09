Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $113.17. 37,211,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,687,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

