Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 492.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $10,199,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

