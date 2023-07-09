AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises 3.3% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

AEPPZ stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,662. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.7656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEPPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.