AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II accounts for about 0.2% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FCT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.83. 38,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,212. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

