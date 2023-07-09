aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $169.19 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $169.19 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001947 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002631 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,340,178 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

