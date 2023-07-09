Aion (AION) Trading Up 359.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 80% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Aion has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $9,410.90 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 359.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00200810 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031454 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018518 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

