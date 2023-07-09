Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Eos Management L.P.

Eos Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 3.8% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,660,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,120. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

