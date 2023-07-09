Aleph Zero Price Tops $0.88 on Top Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $189.84 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 216,771,481 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

