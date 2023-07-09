Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $26.20 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $847.43 million and $26.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,575,202,575 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.