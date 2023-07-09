Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,714,000 after buying an additional 109,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after buying an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allegion by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 945,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after buying an additional 76,230 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

