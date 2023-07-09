American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,655. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

