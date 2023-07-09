American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 154.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,069. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.08. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

