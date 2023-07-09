Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $318,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.62. The stock had a trading volume of 465,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,307. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

