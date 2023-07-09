Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

Amgen stock opened at $218.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.92. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.76.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.