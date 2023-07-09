Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 585 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.18% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after buying an additional 41,971 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 262,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 397.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter.

HMOP remained flat at $37.96 on Friday. 25,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

