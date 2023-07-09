Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,314 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

