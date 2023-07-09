Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,721. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1613 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

