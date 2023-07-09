Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.2% of Norwood Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.31. 3,038,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

