Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target at $19.09

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

