Analysts Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT at $17.70

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of PEB opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

