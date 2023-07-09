Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $67.67

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

