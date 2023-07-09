Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $18.17

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
VITL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Vital Farms Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ VITL opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.65 million, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.
Institutional Trading of Vital Farms
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vital Farms by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
