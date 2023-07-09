Ankr Trading 2% Lower This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $230.24 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,284.97 or 1.00037277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002173 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02312631 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $11,577,348.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

