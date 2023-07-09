Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Sells $609,906.63 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $609,906.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,838.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Eugene Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

